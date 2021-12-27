Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $62.77

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $60.07. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTM. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

