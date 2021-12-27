Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 55,120 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of VSCO opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.