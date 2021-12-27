Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

