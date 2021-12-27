Amalgamated Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UBSI stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

