Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,318 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Avnet stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

