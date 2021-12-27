Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,561 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

