American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

