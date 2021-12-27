American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

