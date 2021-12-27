Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 19,586 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

