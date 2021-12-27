Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $232,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

