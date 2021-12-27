Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $320.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.04. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

