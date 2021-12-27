Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 713 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.67 and a 200-day moving average of $475.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

