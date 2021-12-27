Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $36,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

