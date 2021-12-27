Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $85.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

AMDUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

AMDUF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. Amundi has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

