Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 607,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amyris were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AMRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.