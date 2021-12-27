Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $301.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $262.04 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

DEN stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 3.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

