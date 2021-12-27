Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Exelixis also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,684. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

