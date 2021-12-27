Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

