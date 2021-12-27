Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 148,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 137,824 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

