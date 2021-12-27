Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

