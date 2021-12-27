Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMTX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,764. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

