Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce ($1.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $103.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

