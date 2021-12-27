Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.77. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

Shares of CTLT opened at $124.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

