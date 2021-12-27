Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

GRBK stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

