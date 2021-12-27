Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

