Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

