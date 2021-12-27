Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 39.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

