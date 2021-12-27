Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.