Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

