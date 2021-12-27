Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Target Price at $7.26

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

