Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $56.10

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

