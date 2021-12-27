Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $74.44

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $11,153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.