Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) PT at C$5.00

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

GSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. NBF cut Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

