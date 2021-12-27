Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $16.93

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

HUYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 43,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,568. HUYA has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 136.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

