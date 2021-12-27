Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $3.50

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.