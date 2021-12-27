Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $123.00

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $396,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,327 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NARI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.46 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $127.42.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
