Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $123.00

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $396,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,327 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NARI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.46 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

