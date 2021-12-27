Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $175.63

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

