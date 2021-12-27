Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $23.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

