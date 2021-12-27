Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price at $12.95

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.21%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

