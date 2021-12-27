Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $105.80

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

