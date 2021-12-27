Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$70.23

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

RCI.B opened at C$59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.64. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$54.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

