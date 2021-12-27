Analyzing Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Innovate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovate $1.01 billion 0.29 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.24

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Innovate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Innovate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altimar Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Innovate.

Summary

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II beats Innovate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

