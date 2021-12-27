Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $593,827.94 and approximately $98,351.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00224523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00526803 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00078116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

