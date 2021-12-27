Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.