ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.89

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 5263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

