Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

LFG opened at $18.03 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

