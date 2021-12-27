Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. 1,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

