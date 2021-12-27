Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

ASC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

