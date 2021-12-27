Arion Trading Up 123.6% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $62,230.91 and $45.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 123.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,226,483 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

