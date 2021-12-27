Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.01. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 5,619 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.