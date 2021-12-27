Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

